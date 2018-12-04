Ryan Murphy isn't done with his cadre of American Horror Story witches just yet.

The superstar producer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, and dropped some hints about the future of the hit horror franchise while chatting with ET after the star-studded ceremony.

"The witches will be back," Murphy said, referring to characters played by Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Lily Rabe, first in American Horror Story's third season, Coven, and again in the most recent eighth season, Apocalypse.

"Not next season," Murphy added quickly. "But we have something really fun planned."

As for the next season of AHS, Murphy remained tight-lipped about the possible plot but confirmed that they already have a storyline planned and he would soon be revealing it to the as-of-yet unannounced cast.

"I can't say what it is! I'm going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I'm gonna tell them for the first time," Murphy revealed. "So I have to tell them first."

Murphy was joined at the ceremony by a few of his AHS colleagues, including Paulson, Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern and Leslie Grossman, who turned out to show their support.

While the 53-year-old TV producer and writer said he felt really appreciative of the iconic Hollywood honor, he made it clear that he had no intention of slowing down after getting his star.

"I think a lot of times, when people get stars on the Walk of Fame, they think, 'Well, maybe this is, you know, the pinnacle.' And I don't feel that way," Murphy shared. "I'm excited about so many things, and I am creating so many new things."

"I just like to be busy and create," Murphy added.

