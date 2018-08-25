The American Horror Story: Apocalypse teases just keep getting better and better.

We're still a few weeks away from the upcoming eighth season of AHS -- which is a crossover between Murder House and Coven -- but creator Ryan Murphy is holding fans over with behind-the-scenes pics from set. And his latest tease seriously has us freaking out!

Murphy took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott posing together. "Connie and Dylan," he wrote. "The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home...Murder House."

As longtime AHS fans can recall, Britton and McDermott portrayed Vivien and Dr. Ben Harmon, respectively, in season one's Murder House. Whether the two were just visiting the set or will actually be returning for the all-new season has yet to be determined, but regardless, this photo made our day!

It was previously revealed that Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourney Sidibe and Taissa Farmiga would all be returning for the series, and earlier this month, Murphy shared a first look photo of the group with Stevie Nicks, who will also return as a guest star after playing herself in Coven.

"The Coven Returns," Murphy captioned the pic. "What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS."

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

Other returning stars include Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Adina Porter, with Joan Collins, Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman and Kyle Allen joining this season's cast.

AHS: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more on what we can expect from the upcoming season!

