Jessica Lange Will Appear in 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

We bet you thought you'd seen the last of Jessica Lange -- but the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse confirmed today that the Emmy-winning actress and former Supreme will return to the long-running Ryan Murphy produced drama.

"I do have the great pleasure of letting you all know that, yes, she will be back," star Sarah Paulson confirmed to a room full of journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday.

"Jessica will be returning as Constance in an episode that I’m going to direct," Paulson added with a triumphant smile.

Lange's grand return will happen in episode six of the highly anticipated Coven and Murder House crossover season of AHS.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EST/PST on FX.

