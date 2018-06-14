Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Will Be a ‘Murder House’ and ‘Coven’ Crossover

Ryan Murphy is heading back to basics for season eight of American Horror Story.

The producer took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the next installment of the FX series will be a crossover of the Murder House and Coven seasons. Murder House, starring Connie Britton, Dermot Mulroney, Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters, was the show's first season in 2011. Coven, starring Farmiga, Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates and Jessica Lange, aired in 2013.

"The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR," Murphy wrote. "AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER."

Murphy already revealed that Paulson, Peters and Bates would return to star in AHS season eight. Paulson played Billie Dean Howard in Murder House, and Cordelia Foxx in Coven. Peters played Tate Langdon in Murder House, and Kyle Spencer in Coven. Bates, did not appear in Murder House, but joined the show in Coven as Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Also starring in season eight are Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Joan Collins -- who joined the series after an informal chat with Murphy at an Oscars after-party.

"We were at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and we turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my god, there's Joan Collins,'" Paulson told ET in April. "He grabbed me by the hand and off we went."

'"The deal was made on that floor," she shared. "It's amazing."

