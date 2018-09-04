Two horrifying worlds come together as one!

A new teaser for Ryan Murphy's forthcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse was released on Tuesday and it looks like things are going to get terrifyingly good!

The 45-second preview gives devoted AHS fans a peek at the Murder House and Coven crossover, which stars Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Joan Collins, Dylan McDermott and many, many more.

"It's the end of the world," the voiceover says, as flashes of the Coven and Murder House characters appear on screen, along with the phrase "They're back with a vengeance." A plane crashes, a black mysterious creature appears on the ceiling of a dark room and the Coven witches make an epic entrance.

"I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me?" Roberts, who reprises her role as Madison Montgomery, says while staring at the camera.

Season eight of the anthology series will combine the storylines of season one and season three. Last month, Murphy shared a first look photo of the group with Stevie Nicks, who will also return as a guest star after playing herself in Coven.

"The Coven Returns," Murphy captioned the pic. "What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS."

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

AHS: Apocalypse premiere Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX.

