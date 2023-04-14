How to Watch 'Cocaine Bear' Online - Now Streaming

Utterly ridiculous and 100% amusing, Cocaine Bear is a horror comedy to remember. Leaning into the absurd story, this laughter-filled film directed by Elizabeth Banks will soon be a campy favorite. If you missed the adrenaline-fueled Cocaine Bear at the movies, it is now available to watch at home — streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Cocaine Bear is exactly what you'd think it'd be about: A bear who eats a ton of cocaine before going on a drug-fueled murderous rampage through the forests of Georgia. The movie is actually inspired by a true story of when an American black bear overdosed on cocaine from a crashed plane abandoned by drug smugglers in the 1980s. But like everything in Hollywood, this story is being retold with a bigger and bolder version of events.

Alongside the film's all-star cast, Cocaine Bear features one of the final film performances from Ray Liotta, who died in May 2022. Written by Jimmy Warden, the movie also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Rhys and more.

How to watch Cocaine Bear online

Cocaine Bear was distributed by Universal Pictures, so it is now is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. A subscription to Peacock costs $4.99 or you can purchase the movie for $20 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Peacock offers an ad-supported Premium plan and ad-free Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. There's also a free tier available to existing Peacock customers. With Peacock, you can stream movies like Nope, M3GAN, and The Hunger Games, plus Originals, hit shows, live sports, 24/7 news and more.

