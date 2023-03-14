How to Watch Selena Gomez’s Emotional Episode of ‘Dear…’

Award-winning actress and mental health advocate Selena Gomez is appearing on another heart-to-heart Apple TV project. Previously giving us an intimate look into her life and her battle with Lupus in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she once again shows raw emotion in Apple TV's Dear... biography series.

From the mind of Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear... is a new type of docuseries that focuses on a different prolific talent in each episode. Lasting around 30 minutes, celebrities like Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda and even Big Bird read letters from everyday people they've inspired in big ways. In the final episode of the second season, Selena Gomez takes center stage where she learns about her impact on the life of her fans.

Gomez has been open and honest with her struggles with mental health which has inspired multiple fans. In her episode of Dear... she reads the letter from two individuals who both have found courage from her outspokenness to finally be upfront about their own challenges.

In the episode, Gomez notes the significance of these stories, "I can have these conversations with my fans. It's not just fans—it's people."

Selena Gomez's Dear... episode premiere date and time

Luckily you don't have to wait a minute as Gomez's episode of Dear... dropped last weekend on Friday, March 10 so it's available to watch now on Apple TV+.

How to watch Dear... online for free

Since Dear... is an Apple TV+ Original show, your only option is to watch it online through Apple TV. If you are already a subscriber to Apple TV, then you have access to this touching show with your monthly $7 subscription fee. However, if you're new to Apple TV+ and have yet to sign up, you qualify for a free seven-day trial.

Since Gomez's episode is only 27 minutes, the week-long trial will also give you a chance to watch her poignant documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

What else can I expect from Dear... Season 2?

While season 2 of Dear... ends with a bang thanks to Gomez's episode, every episode is worth viewing.

If you love hearing the stories of stars and prominent names than you'll want to give the other nine episodes a watch. In order of the episodes, you can hear letters in the second season read by Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai, Laird Hamilton and Andre Leon Talley.

