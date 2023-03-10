Miley Cyrus' new album is here. Coinciding with the release of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley is celebrating her new music with a special edition of Backyard Sessions. The musical event called Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) features Miley’s first performances of Flowers and seven additional tracks from the new album.

The intimate concert special drops in coordination with the release of the new album, on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

The 42-minute doc includes a performance with Rufus Wainwright as well as exclusive interviews inside the former Los Angeles home of Frank Sinatra, where Cyrus shot the music video for “Flowers.” Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

When does Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) premiere?

Miley’s new Backyard Sessions will come out on the same day as her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The special will stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Sign up for Disney+

Where to watch the new Miley Cyrus Performance Special?

In a nod to where the singer got her start, Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

Watch on Disney+

When does the new Miley Cyrus album come out?

Miley Cyrus’ new album, featuring her hit single Flowers, comes out on March 10, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch All the Best A24 Movies

Watch 2023 March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament Schedule and Streaming

How to Watch 'Creed III' — Out In Theaters Today

How to Watch ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Premiering March 8

How to Watch 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Online — Now Streaming

How to Catch Up on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Before the Final Season

How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' — Out Now

New Music Friday: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore and More

Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Watch Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show'

Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday