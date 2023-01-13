New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums this week!
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez - "Gimme"
TAEYANG feat. Jimin of BTS - "VIBE"
Paramore - "C’est Comme Ça"
kenzie - "paper"
Jordan McGraw - "Much Better"
Dustin Lynch - "Stars Like Confetti"
Erica Campbell - "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
Gracie Abrams - "Where Do We Go Now?"
Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton - "Home Movies"
Alana Springsteen - "you don’t deserve a country song"
Monsta X - "Reason"
SG Lewis feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres - "Fever Dreamer"
Ber - "Your Internet Sucks"
Genevieve Stokes - "17"
Jessie Murph - "About You"
Grace Gaustad - "Nothing To Me"
