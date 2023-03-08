Tired of city-centric reality dating shows like The Bachelor or Love is Blind? Then you might want to check out Farmer Wants a Wife — a new take on the international reality series about the trials and tribulations of rural romance, premiering tonight, March 8, on Fox. The premiere episode will land on Hulu tomorrow, March 9.

Originally premiering in the UK in 2001, the original Farmer Wants a Wife has aired in 35 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and over 400 children. Farmer Wants a Wife follows four farmers who’ve finished sowing their wild oats and are ready to settle down with a wife. A group of women ready to leave behind city life head out to the country to meet the men, learn about farm life — and potentially find love.

Hosted by Sugarland'sJennifer Nettles, this fun new series will reportedly reveal some of the harsher, more unsavory aspects of farm life, and see contestants do more than just date. Farmer Wants a Wife competitors will also have to learn how to tend to land, feed cattle, bale hay and handle business operations.

"This has real authentic connections, people who are looking for lifelong partners – not just looking to become famous," Nettles shares in the series trailer. "I’m super excited to get to be a part of this heartwarming adventure that brings people together in real romance."

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife.

When does Farmer Wants a Wife premiere?

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The flirty new dating show will stream the following day on Hulu.

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife online?

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife will be available to stream on Hulu every Thursday, starting March 9.

Who is on Farmer Wants a Wife?

According to People, the four farmers looking for love in the upcoming unscripted series are Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton.

