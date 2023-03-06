If you watched any awards shows this year, you've heard about the cinematic masterpiece Everything Everywhere All at Once. Or maybe you're a Brendan Fraser fan who saw his much-awaited comeback in The Whale. And horror film aficionados were wowed by Ti West's slasher flick X starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Brittany Snow.

What do these three very different films have in common? They were all distributed by A24, the company behind box office hits such as Uncut Gems, Hereditary and Lady Bird.

The indie entertainment company seems to churn out blockbuster after blockbuster and has already released some of the greatest films in the past year, including Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Close, a critically acclaimed French film that earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture.

So if you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, you can't go wrong with one of A24's awesome movies. Below, we've rounded up their best films of the past year and where to stream them now. Pop some popcorn because you're in for an incredible movie night with any of these flicks.

After Yang IMDb After Yang Starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith, After Yang follows a family who begin to question what it means to be human after their beloved android companion malfunctions. This poignant sci-fi film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $3/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

X IMDb X Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who, while staying with an elderly couple in rural Texas, attempt to make a pornographic film without their hosts’ knowledge. But when the couple catches the cast during a shoot, the mood quickly sours. This electrifying horror movie is currently available to rent on Amazon. $20/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Everything Everywhere All at Once IMDb Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated for numerous awards since its release in March 2022 and you'll understand why when you watch it for yourself. It's available through Showtime, so you can stream it directly through their app or stream it with Showtime add-ons if you have Paramount+ or Hulu. You can also buy the movie through Amazon or Apple TV+. $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now $20 APPLE TV+ Watch Now

The Whale A24 The Whale The psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. In the film, a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter. $20 APPLE TV+ Watch Now $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On IMDb Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was an instant hit in 2010 when the short film premiered at the AFI FEST. Now the mockumentary is a full-length film and it is just as witty as the first. You can buy or rent the film online from a variety of streaming services. $13 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Bodies Bodies Bodies IMDb Bodies Bodies Bodies One of the summer’s most highly anticipated movies, Bodies Bodies Bodies blurs the lines between horror, drama and comedy. This thrilling film follows a group of mainly young, rich friends who hole up in a mansion for a “hurricane party” and decide to play a murder mystery game that winds up going awry. The star-studded cast features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and more. $6/RENT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Close IMDb Close Close, an award-winning film about young friendships and their trials, is available to watch in select theaters. Depending on your area, you may be able to buy it on Amazon Prime Video. TICKET PRICES VARY Shop Now $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Sharper Apple TV+ Sharper No one is who they seem in Sharper, the neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms streaming on Apple TV+. It has a star-studded cast including Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Justice Smith and Sebastian Stan. $7/MONTH APPLE TV+ Watch Now

