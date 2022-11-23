Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"

The duo is set to celebrate New Year's Eve in Miami for the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party airing on NBC on Dec. 31. On Monday, Cryus shared a video with Parton where the teased the upcoming special.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," Cyrus said. "Well, we do that every day, don't we Miley?" Parton responded. "You taught me well!" Cyrus concluded.

In December 2020, Cyrus praised her "fairy godmother" for that year's Billboard Women in Music as Parton received the Hitmaker Award.

"I've never met anyone that doesn't like Dolly Parton. And it's safe to say if they don't like her, it's only because they love her," Cyrus gushed. "Dolly Parton has influenced music beyond her own genre."

"Dolly has paved the way for other women songwriters, encouraging them to take ownership and get the credit that they deserve -- an issue many women in the songwriting industry still struggle with today," she continued. "When Elvis sought to record Dolly's 'I Will Always Love You,' Dolly famously said no, keeping control of her song that Elvis wanted half of the publishing royalties to. Slay all day, Dolly."

