Dolly Parton is getting awarded for giving back!

On Friday, Jeff Bezos announced that Parton was being bestowed with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. Parton was presented with the honor, which recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," by Bezos and his partner, news anchor Lauren Sanchez. In addition to the title, the 76-year-old country singer was awarded $100 million to donate to charities of her choice.

The former president and CEO of Amazon took to Instagram Saturday to repost Sanchez's video from the event, which showed the pair announce this year's recipient.

"Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," the post read. "We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton. ❤️"

The clip also saw Parton excitedly accept the award, with the longtime philanthropist pledging to do her best to "do good things with this money."

"Wow! Did you say $100 million?" the country icon asked. "When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I've always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing."

"I will do my best to do good things with this money," Parton added.

Parton has done plenty of good things with her money over the years, with the "Jolene" singer donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University's Medical Center to help develop a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also has founded a number of charities including the Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on education as well as poverty relief.

Bezos' Courage and Civility Award was started in 2001, with prizes over the years going to notable names like activist Van Jones, chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dolly Parton Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Dolly Parton Reacts to COVID-19 Vaccine She Helped Fund

Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce Second Husband

Dolly Parton Spills on Upcoming Classic Rock Album Featuring Iconic Artists (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery