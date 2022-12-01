'Cocaine Bear': Watch the Bonkers Trailer for the Bear Attack Film Starring Keri Russell
'Cocaine Bear' Official Trailer
The latest movie trailer to take the internet by storm is one for the upcoming film, Cocaine Bear. As seen in the extended preview for the upcoming action-packed, blood-filled horror comedy, which is (shockingly) inspired by true events, a black bear goes on the offensive after consuming an insane amount of cocaine and terrorizes a variety of people in the local area.
According to Universal Pictures, after a trafficker's plane crashes in a Georgia forest, a 500-pound apex predator ingests the drugs that fell out before turning on a "group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens" while "on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood."
Directed by Elizabeth Banks, who shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, "the forest is a dangerous place," the film stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday and Margo Martindale. The late Ray Liotta is also set to appear in one of his final onscreen performances.
Following the release of the trailer, the internet had a field day with the unexpected film with one Twitter user claiming "it's as bonkers as it sounds," while another is already proclaiming "that the Oscar goes to..." Cocaine Bear. Not only that, but the movie appears to mark an unofficial Americans reunion for Russell, Martindale and Matthew Rhys, prompting another user to ask if the wigs from the acclaimed FX espionage drama will also make an appearance.
One thing is for sure, Cocaine Bear is not "about a jacked hairy gay man that got crazy in the West Hollywood club scene during the late 90s," as actor Devon Sawa had hoped. But maybe there will be sequel.
Cocaine Bear debuts in theaters on Feb. 24, 2023.
