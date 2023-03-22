Major League Baseball is back on March 30 for 2023 Opening Day. Last season marked Apple’s first foray into live sports with Friday Night Baseball — a live broadcast of MLB games on Apple TV+. Apple announced on Wednesday that broadcasts of Major League Baseball games on Apple TV+ this season will require a subscription to the service.

Kicking off with a doubleheader on Friday, April 7, the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs, followed by the San Diego Padres facing the Atlanta Braves. Just like last year, Apple will show two live baseball games every Friday night with a rotating cast of teams. Now, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 per month with a seven-day free trial, if you want to watch.

Apple and MLB also announced the Friday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season, which will last through June 30. This year, Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust are handling the play-by-plays, joined by analysts Dontrelle Willis and Ryan Spilborghs, and sideline reporters Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker. Live pre- and postgame coverage will again be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with Siera Santos.

Beginning MLB Opening Day, fans in the U.S. and Canada can enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight. Then, starting in April, a full slate of MLB-related content including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week arrived on Apple TV+.

Apple TV has released the first 13 weeks of games it will show.

2023 Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m. ET



San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers: 6:30 p.m. ET



Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees: 7 p.m. ET



Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros: 8 p.m. ET



St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5

'Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds: 6:30 p.m. ET



Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers: 8 p.m. ET



Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays: 7 p.m. ET



Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees: 7 p.m. ET



Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds: 5 p.m. ET



Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles: 7 p.m. ET



Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels: 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: 8 p.m. ET



Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners: 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins: 6:30 p.m. ET



New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 30

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates: 7 p.m. ET



Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels: 9:30 p.m. ET

