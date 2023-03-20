We were left wanting more Bob Odenkirk when he wrapped up his final season of AMC's Better Call Saul — a prequel to the beloved Breaking Bad — last year. We are finally getting our Odenkirk fix because, as of yesterday — Sunday, March 19 — the prolific actor is back at AMC taking on a new role in the series Lucky Hank.

If you missed out on the premiere because you don't have cable or an AMC-friendly streaming subscription, you better call Sling TV. They're releasing the first episode of Lucky Hank on their Freestream platform Thursday, March 23, which allows you to watch the show's opener without paying a dime.

When you stream the completely free first episode of Lucky Hank (which will be available on demand with SlingTV's Sling Freestream until May 15), be warned: It's likely you'll get hooked on the new series. Luckily, you can pair AMC+ for only $8.99/month with Sling Freestream to watch the entire season of Lucky Hank as it unfolds.

What do I need to know about Lucky Hank?

We're expecting big things from Lucky Hank, not only because of the unparalleled talent of Bob Odenkirk, but also because the show is brought to you by the same executive producers that worked on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. And beyond that, the show is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel: Straight Man by Richard Russo.

In the show, Odenkirk plays an English professor at a subpar university where he begins to suffer from a mid-life crisis in an already somewhat curmudgeonly man. As his personality becomes even more miserable, the relationship with his wife, played by Hanna's Mireille Enos, begins to crack as well as his work life and personal relationships. Another standout in this comedy/drama is Oscar Nuñez from none other than The Office.

While you wait to watch the show for free with Sling TV on March 23, check out the show's official trailer.

