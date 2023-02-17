Boxing Sportswear Brand Boxraw Launches ‘Creed III’ Collab — Available to Shop on Amazon Now
The latest installment in Michael B. Jordan's series of boxing drama films, Creed III, is just two weeks away from arriving in theaters. While we patiently await Jordan’s directorial debut on Friday, March 3, you can now shop athletic gear inspired by the fictional light heavyweight champ's wardrobe.
Boxraw, a boxing apparel and lifestyle brand dedicated to producing gear for in and out of the ring, has officially collaborated with Creed III on a collection that combines the function of activewear with the style of streetwear. Each piece is created to improve performance and comfort — athletic shorts lined with compressive shorts or leggings to increase blood flow; a windbreaker with reflective panels for safety during early morning runs; and a mesh-lined tracksuit outfitted with ventilation panels for breathability.
Whether you're a boxer yourself or simply want to get your hands on some quality sportswear inspired by the film, this stylish collaboration is not one to miss. With prices ranging from $80 to $110, the new Boxraw x Creed III collection is now available to shop on Amazon. Below, check out each piece from the collab
Available in khaki green, white or blue, these athletic shorts have a pair of compression shorts underneath to stimulate blood flow.
Worn as athleticwear or streetwear, this track jacket is stylish and functional with mesh lining and hidden pockets.
Make it a matching set with mesh-lined track pants.
Brave the elements in this breathable nylon windbreaker, complete with reflective detailing and an adjustable hood.
For even more bloodflow stimulation, these athletic shorts are equipped with compression leggings underneath.
For all the details on Creed III, go behind the scenes with Michael B. Jordan and watch the trailer before it hits the big screen.
