The latest installment in Michael B. Jordan's series of boxing drama films, Creed III, is just two weeks away from arriving in theaters. While we patiently await Jordan’s directorial debut on Friday, March 3, you can now shop athletic gear inspired by the fictional light heavyweight champ's wardrobe.

Boxraw, a boxing apparel and lifestyle brand dedicated to producing gear for in and out of the ring, has officially collaborated with Creed III on a collection that combines the function of activewear with the style of streetwear. Each piece is created to improve performance and comfort — athletic shorts lined with compressive shorts or leggings to increase blood flow; a windbreaker with reflective panels for safety during early morning runs; and a mesh-lined tracksuit outfitted with ventilation panels for breathability.

Shop Boxraw x Creed III

Whether you're a boxer yourself or simply want to get your hands on some quality sportswear inspired by the film, this stylish collaboration is not one to miss. With prices ranging from $80 to $110, the new Boxraw x Creed III collection is now available to shop on Amazon. Below, check out each piece from the collab

For all the details on Creed III, go behind the scenes with Michael B. Jordan and watch the trailer before it hits the big screen.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan and Cast Take Fans Behind the Scenes

Michael B. Jordan Battles Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' Trailer

Tessa Thompson Teases Michael B. Jordan Directing 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan Set to Make Directorial Debut With 'Creed III'

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

The 30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond