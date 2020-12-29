Michael B. Jordan will be flexing his muscles in front of and behind the camera on Creed III, as co-star Tessa Thompson has confirmed Jordan will direct the upcoming third installment in the series.

"He is directing the next Creed," she told MTV's Josh Horowitz, joking of Jordan's status as the reigning Sexiest Man Alive: "It's going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness."

Jordan assumes directing duties from Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., who helmed the first and second Creed films, respectively, and carries on the franchise's legacy of its star taking over as director. After all, Sylvester Stallone directed Rocky II, III, IV and 2006's Rocky Balboa.

Alongside Jordan's Adonis Creed, Thompson will once again co-star as love interest Bianca, with filming set to happen "very soon," she teased. (It's unclear whether Stallone will reprise his role or if Creed II truly marked the end of his journey, as he once hinted.)

Thompson remains the most reliable source for scoop on all of her latest projects, as she previously confirmed to ET that Christian Bale would be playing the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Which is going to be fantastic," she said. "I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces, some new people coming into the mix."

