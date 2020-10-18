Michael B. Jordan is ready to usher in a new group of Black superheroes. The Black Panther star will help in building a "new universe" as he serves as a producer on DC's upcoming Static Shock film.

Static Shock was first revealed by Reginald Hudlin during DC FanDome in August. Jordan will produce through his Outlier Society production banner.

"I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," said Jordan in a statement to ET. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

Static was first introduced in 1993 by Milestone Comics, a company founded by Black writers and artists aiming to make comics more inclusive for people of color. It was distributed by DC.

Jordan's involvement is an opportunity for him to get involved in franchise building, should the first Static Shock movie become a hit.

