Ahead of his 75th birthday, it would appear that King Charles III has not extended an invitation to his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for any upcoming gatherings in celebration of the momentous occasion.

Following a report from The Sunday Times that stated Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, had turned down the chance to visit the U.K. for his father's birthday, a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has denied that they declined to appear.

In their story, The Sunday Times reported that the newly crowned King Charles will celebrate his 75th at Clarence House over the next weekend ahead of his actual birthday on Nov. 14.

On Monday, however, the Sussex's spokesperson shared an alternative version of the story, saying they had not yet been invited to attend.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

The unfolding situation surrounding the British Monarch's birthday comes at a time of heightened drama between the full-time royals and Prince Harry and Meghan.

Earlier this year, the second-born son of King Charles and Princess Diana released his memoir, Spare, which detailed his struggles with royal life and his decision to step back from their royal duties.

Around the same time as the book's publication, Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The cottage had been gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told ET in January that "since Harry's book was released, relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family have never been worse."

In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan officially left their positions as working members of the royal family. The couple packed up and moved across the pond with their son Archie, 4. They have since welcomed daughter Lilibet, 2.

In May, things appeared to be on the mend as Prince Harry traveled to his home country to attend his father's coronation. Meghan stayed behind in California with their two children.

Headlines of a joyous reunification were short-lived though as just after the crown had been placed on King Charles' head, Prince Harry was spotted headed to the airport to travel back to California.

At the time, royal correspondent Omid Scobie told ET that Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, similarly was far from healed.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," the royal correspondent said. "I don't think things will change."

