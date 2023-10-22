Prince Harry was all smiles on Sunday as he stood in the temperate Texas sun and enjoyed some high-speed racing.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted in Austin at the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, where he was reportedly a guest of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, according to Town & Country.

Harry attended the high-octane racing event without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side and was spotted chatting with bosses and execs for Team Mercedes in the paddock before the race.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The author and father of two sported a black polo shirt and dark jeans, as well as a slick pair of shaded aviators, as he strolled through the racing venue, which housed the three-day F1-focused event.

Harry was also photographed chatting with techs and execs with the Red Bull Racing team, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at their set-up for the big day.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

While Harry went solo to the F1 event, the Duke and Duchess recently made a public appearance together at the Archewell Parents Summit during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City on Oct. 10, where they discussed the impact social media has on kids.

Harry and Meghan -- who are parents of 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet -- joined Today's Carson Daly and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy to discuss ways various social media platforms are impacting children's mental health.

"I think we need to get out of this idea that young kids, there's something wrong with them. No, it's the world that we're allowing to be created around them," Harry said.

The Suits star, who has been candid about her mental health, shared that changes need to be made with algorithms, so kids aren't consuming things they do not want to see. However, she is hopeful.

"I'm confident that with more ears and as my husband said, more awareness and visibility on what is really happening, that we can make some significant changes," she shared during the conversation.

The pair's trip to the Big Apple also came on the heels of their time spent in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games last month.

RELATED CONTENT: