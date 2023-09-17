Prince Harry ended another successful Invictus Games! On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex officially closed out the week-long competition held in Düsseldorf, Germany, with a closing ceremony.

Harry, 39, was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, at the event where they each dressed to the nines. For his part, Harry wore a black suit with a dressed-up, but relaxed, black shirt underneath. Meghan, 42, wore a green floral-printed strapless dress by Cult Gaia.

During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan showed brief PDA as they watched presentations and sat with other board members of the Invictus Games.

At one point, Harry took the stage for some final words, addressing the athletes and celebrating all of their hard work. The Duke began his speech with a few words in German, before speaking to the competitors about their dedication.

"We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery. But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world," he said. "You have opened people’s hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle."

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014 -- after a visit to the United States' Warrior Games, he was inspired to create an international competition for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada, also marked Harry and Meghan's public debut as a couple.

Meghan made her official arrival to Germany on Tuesday where she made a speech at the family and friends event. The following day, the former actress joined Harry as they took in the Wheelchair basketball game and swimming event.

The following day, the duke and duchess had another eventful day as it began with a meeting with the NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and the Netherlands. Later, the pair stepped out for the sitting volleyball tournament between Nigeria and Ukraine.

At night, the duo had a fun night out, as they celebrated Harry's 39th birthday with friends at Im Goldenen Kessel.

According to the bar staff, Prince Harry enjoyed six half-pint beers, while Meghan had a small drink. Their group drank Schumacher Alt, the beer being served at the Invictus Games, and dined on sausages, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage and potatoes.

The royal couple is said to have "tipped very well" and happily posed for a photo with staff at the restaurant. Harry also got a birthday serenade at the Invictus Games, when the crowd at the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany sang a personalized rendition of "Happy Birthday" in celebration of his 39th.

Harry and Meghan are set to return to California to their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

See more of Harry and Meghan's 2023 Invictus Games moments below.

