The Invictus Games are a cause near and dear to Prince Harry's heart, and he and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they attended the 2023 competition in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand together for Day 3 of this year's Games, speaking onstage during the "Friends @ Home Event" and meeting with competitors backstage, sharing stories and hugs with the inspirational athletes.

The Invictus Games Foundation celebrated their visit on social media, writing, "It was wonderful for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join us for the Family & Friends party to celebrate the importance of those closest to us and the role they play in the recovery of our community members."

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 -- after a visit to the United States' Warrior Games, he was inspired to create an international competition for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada, also marked Harry and Meghan's public debut as a couple.

The prince opened the 2023 Invictus Games on Saturday with an inspiring speech, expressing his gratitude for the competitors as well as their families. He also took some time to send a special shout-out to the new nations that joined the competition this year: Colombia, Israel and Nigeria.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," the prince shared with the crowd.

See more from the royal couple's visit in the photos below.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

