There's some stiff competition in the Sussex household!

On Saturday, Prince Harry kicked off the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, with an inspiring speech. While on the stage, he began with a few words in German and then expressed his gratitude for the competitors as well as their families who showed up for another year of the event.

Towards the end of his remarks, Harry took some time to give a special shout-out to the new nations that have joined the competition, Colombia, Israel and Nigeria.

Giving a nod to his wife, Meghan Markle, and her latest ancestry discovery, the 38-year-old prince joked that things have gotten "a little more competitive" at home.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he quipped about his 42-year-old wife.

Meghan nor the couple's two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, were at the kick-off event. However, it has been reported that the duchess is set to join her husband during the games. The pair made their public debut in 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Harry's speech went on to celebrate the athletes -- who are veterans with injuries -- who have qualified to compete in the paralympics-style games and represent the countries in which they once served.

Harry added that this year's Invictus Games is "a home for respect" and encouraged the athletes to not only respect each other, but their own personal journey.

"These game are not solely about medals, PBs or finishing lines," Harry said. "They are about overcoming any and all perceptions that have held you back, especially those you've placed on yourselves."

The Invictus Games will be held from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16.

Prior to the ceremony, the Spare author surprised a viewer at the screening for his Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, which highlights five athletes as they compete in the 2022 games, held in the Hauge, Netherlands.

