Even Prince Harry gets nervous. In Netflix's new Heart of Invictus docuseries, the Duke of Sussex admits to his wife, Meghan Markle, that he's nervous as they arrive hand-in-hand to the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City.

"We haven't done this for a while," Harry tells Meghan as they enter the gala, before admitting, "My heart's like, 'digadigadiga.'"

Harry needn't worry though, as the event -- and his speech -- went off without a hitch, as fans see in the docuseries' first episode.

"Tonight, we are here to honor a group of men and women whose lives are defined by service, purpose, and, of course, resilience," he tells the crowd.

The docuseries follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games, which Harry launched in 2014.

By the time the Games rolled around in April 2022, the nerves were a thing of the past for Harry. In episode four, fans see Harry and Meghan arrive to The Netherlands ahead of the opening ceremony.

"Oh my gosh! It looks incredible!" Meghan marvels to Harry backstage, before heading out in front of the crowd to introduce her "incredible husband."

"Thank you, my love," Harry tells Meghan as the crowd cheers. He then goes into his speech, telling the audience, "The world needs to be reminded of the power of a human spirit, the ability to heal, and the strength of resilience that allows us to recover and come back stronger... You have the heart of Invictus."

The closing ceremony, which is shown in the fifth and final episode of the docuseries, was likewise memorable, and Harry once again delivers a speech in praise of the athletes.

"What a week. If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. If your goal was a medal, a PB, or to merely finish the race, you've smashed it," he says. "And if your goal was to leave stronger than when you arrived, well, let's hear it."

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that in September, Harry and Meghan will travel to Düsseldorf, Germany, for this year's Invictus Games.

