Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer has revealed that the "something blue" that was included in her wedding dress is something that only the Duchess of Sussex knew about at the time.

Designer Clare Waight Keller, who is also the artistic director of Givenchy, told Vanity Fair that Meghan didn't want "a garter or something like that" for her something blue and, instead, Meghan snipped a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry.

"We basically sewed it into the hem of the dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there," Keller told the venerable magazine. "It was a little blue gingham check. "It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The focus of the Givenchy gown was the graphic open bateau neckline that framed Meghan's shoulders and emphasized a "slender sculpted waist." The design house also noted that the slim three-quarter sleeves added "a note of refined modernity" and that the underskirt was made of triple silk organza.

Months after the wedding, Meghan told ITV for its documentary, Queen of the World, about the "something blue" as she tried to look for the piece of fabric for the cameras.

"Beautiful. Somewhere in here there's a piece of... did you see it?" she asks in the doc. "The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

She also told ITV that she wanted the 53 nations of the Commonwealth represented in her stunning veil, and thus came a flower to represent each of those nations.

"The thinking behind for me, [was to include] some sort of representation of all 53 of the Commonwealth countries which was key," she explained at the time. "I'd originally said to Clare Waight Keller, the designer, how can we incorporate that? Would it be the state flower, country flower of each place? And it was her idea to do wild flowers, which I think ended up being a really beautiful way to embody the feeling of it."

