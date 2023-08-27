Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, stepped out to support a great cause!

The Duchess of Sussex's mother attended the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soiree on Saturday. While Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, didn't attend the event, Doria was in great company.

During the charity benefit, Doria posed for a picture with Kris Jenner. The Kardashians star wore an all-white ensemble, while Doria looked stunning in and orange and pink paisley dress with gold jewelry. In another photo, Doria and Kris were joined by Kim Kardashian, who showed off her new bangs while wearing a black dress.

Kris Jenner Poses with Doria Ragland at Charity Event

The TIAH event is the first time Doria has stepped out in public since May, when she joined Meghan and Harry in New York City for the Woman Of Vision Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Also in attendance for the function were Kimora Lee Simmons, Eva Longoria, Francia Raísa, Zooey Deschanel, Henry Winkler, and his daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis, who is one of the founders of the organization.

This Is About Humanity directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. Through education and the assembling of a community of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscally sponsored fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez also mingled with guests. The Emmy-winning journalist was honored during the ceremony for the donations she made towards the organization and the work she has done to benefit children and families facing crisis at the border.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

During her speech, Lauren gave her future husband a special shout-out as she acknowledged all the support he has given her.

"And Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference," she said via The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the event, a source told ET that all of the guests were happy to honor Lauren, and the soiree raised $1 million which will benefit the TIAH food relief kitchen.

"Everyone was all smiles to honor Lauren and her generous contributions to the important work This Is About Humanity is doing," the source said. "The evening raised over $1 million dollars which will provide much-needed resources to children at the U.S. / Mexico border."

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Shines in Strapless Gold Gown With Harry and Mom Doria

Kathie Lee Gifford Honored by Hoda Kotb, Kris Jenner on 70th Birthday

Kris Jenner Has Lavish Vacation With Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Meghan Markle 'So Happy' to Have Mother Doria Ragland by Her Side Amid Royal Baby Watch This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery