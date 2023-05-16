Meghan Markle was a vision in gold at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards!

Markle, who received the Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award at the event in New York City Tuesday, turned the appearance into a family affair, attending the alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and mother Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a gold, strapless midi gown for the occasion. Markle let the dress do the talking, opting for minimal accessories and wearing her long, dark brown locks wavy, and parted to one side. She paired the look with black strappy sandals.

Harry, meanwhile, was dapper as ever in a black suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a pale blue time. Markle's mother was equally stunning, wearing a black long-sleeved dress and black slingback heels to match.

In addition to Markle, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate, Rebekah Bruesehoff, were all honored at the annual celebration for the foundation, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

In a statement shared prior to the event, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, Teresa C. Younger, said that honorees will be celebrated for "their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."

Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder, presented Markle with the award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

Markle and Steinem have a history of working together to spark change. In 2020, the pair joined forces ahead of the presidential election, for a "backyard chat," where they stressed the importance of voting. Later that year, Markle paid a visit to Steinem at her home, and cold-called voters together from her dining room table.

The award ceremony was hosted by Woke AF Daily podcast host, Danielle Moodie, with Sweet Honey in the Rock serving as entertainment for the night.

Previous Women of Vision honorees include Hillary Clinton, Ava DuVernay and fashion icon, Diane von Furstenberg.

The gala marked a string of rare outings for the couple, who have stepped out at public events several times over the last month, including a star-studded dinner with Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

An eyewitness told ET Tuesday, "Meghan, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden all enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Montecito on Friday, May 12."

The couple also met with the youth group AHA! Santa Barbara, in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, where they discussed the ways that social media has an effect on the daily mental health of teens.

In pictures shared to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archwell website, Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they posed with a group of teens. In more pics, the duo appeared to sit next to each other, and in a circle of students from the program during a discussion.

