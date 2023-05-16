Talk about a star-studded date night!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dined out on sushi with a few A-listers over the weekend, including Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Meghan, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden all enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Montecito on Friday, May 12."

The outing comes just days after Harry returned to the couple's Santa Barbara home following a short trip to England for his father, King Charles III's, coronation, on May 6. For the occasion, the duke was in and out of his home country of the U.K. as he wanted to make it home to celebrate his and Meghan's son, Archie's, fourth birthday.

Days later, Harry and Meghan -- who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, shared photos from another rare public appearance in their now-hometown of Santa Barbara, in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website shared a series of pictures from the couple's latest outing Monday, which saw Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, meet with the youth group AHA! Santa Barbara, where they discussed the ways that social media has an effect on the daily mental health of teens.

In pictures posted on the site, Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they posed with a group of teens. In more pics, the duo appeared to sit next to each other, and in a circle of students from the program during a discussion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with teens ages 14-18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks," the post on the site read.

"These important perspectives and experiences help us understand how mental wellness intersects with the online world, and what it means to promote digital wellness in a digital age," the post continued. "The Archewell Foundation (AWF) has a history of engaging on these critical issues and working in partnership with youth groups, experts, and families, to develop programs that support and inspire change."

The visit came in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs the entire month of May. While it's unclear when the visit took place, it marks a string of public outings for the couple, who were most recently seen together enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game.

