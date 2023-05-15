Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a great cause!

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website shared a series of pictures from the couple's latest outing in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the site, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, met with the youth group AHA! Santa Barbara, where they discussed the ways that social media has an effect on the daily mental health of teens. In pictures posted on the site, Harry and Meghan are all smiles as they pose with a group of teens. In more pics, the duo appears to sit next to each other, and in a circle of students from the program during a discussion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with teens ages 14-18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks," the post on the site read.

"These important perspectives and experiences help us understand how mental wellness intersects with the online world, and what it means to promote digital wellness in a digital age. The Archewell Foundation (AWF) has a history of engaging on these critical issues and working in partnership with youth groups, experts, and families, to develop programs that support and inspire change."

The visit came in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs the entire month of May.

It's unclear when the visit took place.

During their time as royals -- and after stepping away from their duties -- the duke and duchess have been candid about their own personal mental health struggles. Harry candidly spoke about it in his memoir, Spare.

Meghan also expressed it in the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and advocated for maternal mental health in various op-eds.

Prior to Archewell's latest post, Harry was last seen publicly at the coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6. For the occasion, the duke was in and out of his home country of the U.K. as he wanted to make it home to celebrate his and Meghan's son, Archie's, 4th birthday.

Harry and Meghan -- who also share 1-year-old daughter Lilibet -- were recently spotted together enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game.

