Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children may not have been in attendance for King Charles III's coronation over the weekend, but they likely caught a glimpse of the festivities!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to royal expert and journalist Omid Scobie in London following the weekend's festivities, where he shared what he thinks Lilibet, 1, and Archie, 4, were up to while back home in California with their mom.

"I think for Prince Harry, it's really important that his children are aware of the world in which they are a part of," Scobie shared. "Of course they are Prince and Princess, and whilst the time difference would have made it really difficult to show the children the coronation ceremony live, I would imagine that at some point over the weekend some effort would have been made to at least show them what was going on on the other side of the Atlantic."

While Harry was in attendance, his time in London was brief, with the father of two departing Westminster Abbey immediately after the coronation of his father in a black BMW sedan headed straight to the airport and back to the states, according to multiple reports. He's also reported to have had zero interaction with his father or brother, Prince William, during the historic proceedings.

As for whether he made it back in time for Archie's fourth birthday party, Scobie said that's a little less likely. ET previously learned that Archie’s birthday celebration consisted of a small gathering with friends and family at Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito.

"Well, Archie's fourth birthday party proceedings would have no doubt taken place during the day whilst Harry was on that flight back to California, but he did make it home in time for the early evening in Montecito, probably to tuck his little son into bed just in time before the end of the day," he said.

Scobie continued, "And I think that's probably the moment that would've made all that rushing backwards and forwards completely worth it, because he wanted to be able to sort of honor and acknowledge both families on the day, and I'm sure he was very tired by the end of it, but he got to do so."

Even on Charles' big day, he was sure to give his grandson a shoutout, with ET learning Sunday that the newly minted king wished Archie a happy birthday during a private family gathering for lunch on Saturday after his coronation.

The well wishes came during a toast to those who were not in attendance, and is something Scobie said was a signal of good faith towards Harry and his family.

"Although Harry wasn't part of that lunch that took place at Buckingham Palace, his family wasn't completely ignored during the occasion," Scobie explained. Sources at Buckingham Palace say that although Prince Harry wasn't part of that lunch with the family members at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony, he certainly was on some of their minds."

He continued, "Royal sources say that King Charles actually made a toast to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday, and sort of acknowledged the Sussex family who wasn't there, so I think for Charles, Harry certainly was front of mind. We heard from sources it was really important for his son to be there on the day."

Despite the ongoing rift between the royal family and Harry, Scobie said that toast also marked a warm moment between Charles and his youngest son -- even if things aren't exactly patched up between Harry and other members of the family.

"It meant so much to him that despite the grievances between the two sides that Harry still wanted to be part of that special moment," Scobie added of Charles. "Not just as a member of the royal family, but also as Charles' son, so there's certainly kind of a warm feeling towards Harry from Charles' side. Perhaps not that same as some of the other family members."

