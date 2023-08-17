Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrated by Hoda Kotb and Kris Jenner on Her 70th Birthday: 'She's Living Her Best Life'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated her 70th birthday on Wednesday, with some of her close longtime pals offering up heartfelt well-wishes.
Kris Jenner was among those sharing social media tributes, posting a fun throwback photo of the two women all bundled up together in full snow gear.
"Happy birthday @kathielgifford," she wrote over the image. "I love you!!!!"
Back at Gifford's old Rockefeller Center stomping grounds in New York City, her former Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, shared an update on Gifford's new life since retiring and relocating to Nashville in 2019. Gifford previously served as a co-host on Today for 11 years.
"You know what, she is living her best life," Kotb shared on air. "When she chose to leave here and go to Nashville, she's been doing nothing but creating and making new memories. I think she's happier than she's ever been."
Kotb also took to Instagram to post a fittingly celebratory image of the pair.
"Happy Birthday to the one who brings the FUN!!! I love u @kathielgifford," she wrote on Wednesday.
Gifford marked the occasion with a message of gratitude.
"Hi everybody! I can’t thank you enough for the lovely birthday blessings you have been sending my way. I am deeply grateful for a life that has been full of grace and joy. You have all been a part of it! May the Lord bless each and every one of you. Shalom!" she captioned a smiling pic.
Gifford also recently welcomed a new addition to her growing family, becoming a "Bubbeh" of two!
The former TV host was overjoyed after her 29-year-old daughter, Cassidy, announced that she and husband Ben Wierda -- who tied the knot in June 2020 -- welcomed their first child together on June 24.
Gifford took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding the little one. "What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN. I am the most blessed of women. It seems! Happy Fourth of July everybody," she wrote last month.
Cassidy's birth announcement came less than a month after Gifford's son, Cody, and daughter-in-law Erika announced they're expecting their second child, which will be Gifford's third grandbaby.
In April 2022, Gifford spoke to ET about her feelings in becoming a first-time grandmother.
"You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt," she shared at the time. "I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms."
