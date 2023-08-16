Meghan Markle was all smiles as she made a rare appearance on the gram!

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Highbrow Hippie Instagram account as she dined with one-half of the wellness blog's founders, Kadi Lee, and poet Cleo Wade.

In a picture shared on the account's Instagram Story, Meghan smiles as she wraps her arms around her girlfriends and they pose cheek-to-cheek for the picture.

High Brow Hippie/Instagram

"Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. missing sweet @sergenormant," Kadi captioned the photo. For the casual girls day out, the 42-year-old royal wore a black tank and had her hair pinned back away from her eyes.

While the ladies had fun, it's clear that their friend -- and Meghan's wedding hairstylist, Serge Normant -- was missed for the occasion. Also not pictured was Myka Harris, who runs the wellness busisness with Kadi.

Kadi, who is a hair colorist to stars such as Julia Roberts and Diane von Furstenberg, celebrated her birthday in July, while Meghan's was Aug. 4.

The duchess' appearance on the social media site -- outside of a work obligation -- is a special treat, as she deleted her personal Instagram and lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2018 ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

The mother of two has been celebrating all month long. Ahead of her actual birthday, Meghan was joined by her husband for an early celebration with a dinner with friends at Tre Lune Ristorante in Montecito, California.

Meghan also shook it off during one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The duchess was in good company for night five of the pop star's six night run at the venue as Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Savannah Guthrie and Kaia Gerber all were in attendance.

