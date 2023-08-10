Meghan Markle isn't far from Prince Harry's mind, even when he's across the globe!

This week, the Duke of Sussex was joined by his friend and polo player, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, in Tokyo, Japan, for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, which was held on Wednesday. Though the men were in town for business, they had to remember the golden rule, "happy wife, happy life."

On Wednesday, Nacho took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Harry getting a little shopping in for their wives, though it looks like they may have picked up something for themselves.

"Shopping for our wives. 😎 A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!," Nacho, who is married to Delfina Blaquier, wrote.

In the picture, Nacho and Harry stand side-by-side, wearing polo shirts and jeans while rocking matching aviator glasses.

While there's no telling what gifts they left with for their ladies, the store seems to have a wide variety of options as backpacks, sandals and other items surround them.

Harry's trip to Asia began with the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, which he attended on behalf of his organization, Sentebale. During the conference, the 38-year-old royal took the stage to highlight the importance sports have in mental and physical health.

On Thursday, Harry and Nacho were spotted traveling through the airport in Tokyo enroute to Singapore for the next leg of the mini tour. Harry looked relaxed in a dark blue sports coat, white T-shirt and jeans combo as he made his way through the airport with his pal.

The duo is set to suit up for Harry's annual charity match on behalf of Sentebale. The prince and the athlete compete against each other during the match each year, and in the past, both men have been joined by their wives.

Meghan didn't travel with her husband this time around, though. The Duchess of Sussex -- who celebrated her 42nd birthday last week -- stayed home in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Although her other half was away, that didn't stop the duchess from shaking it off at the Taylor Swift concert.

ET confirmed that the duchess attended The Eras Tour on Tuesday.

