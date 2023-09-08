Prince Harry spent the one-year anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death in one of her favorite places. According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old royal was spotted by a member of the public exiting Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Friday.

The chapel is where the late monarch is buried.

The date is significant as it marks one year since Her Majesty's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Harry was photographed exiting the castle solo wearing a white button-down shirt and navy trousers. The former senior royal is currently in the United Kingdom after attending the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

At the event, Harry honored the queen, saying, "I know she's looking down on all of us tonight."

The Duke of Sussex is next set to travel to Dusseldorf, Germany, for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games where he will be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle.

It is unknown whether Harry will be meeting with any members of his family, though his estranged father, King Charles III, and Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, are currently the Scotland village of Crathie where they were greeted by well wishers on Friday. The British monarch sported a red tartan kilt and green jacket while his wife wore a blue printed dress.

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

Charles released an official statement marking the anniversary of the queen's death, writing, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

As for Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the couple is honoring the occasion with a trip to West Wales. They attended a service at St. Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of the late queen.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the occasion, Kate wore a wine-colored dress and matching fascinator hat while her husband sported a navy suit.

For more on Queen Elizabeth and the royal rift, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: