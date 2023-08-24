Prince Harry to Return to England Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Their Titles on Royal Family…
Jon Gosselin Sends Message to Estranged Daughter Mady Amid Ongoi…
'The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun Share What's Next: Wedding…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Over 'Pamper Booty' Comment
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
*NSYNC Reunion?! What We Know About the Band's Unexpected Return…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Recalls Blow-Out Fight With Hi…
Angelina Jolie: Movies That Made Us Fall in Love
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
Priscilla Presley Recalls Final Moments With Lisa Marie and Addr…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele and Yohan Visit a Fertility Clinic ( Ex…
Angelina Jolie's New Middle Finger Tattoos: Why Fans Are Specula…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Prince Harry is returning to the United Kingdom next month. The 38-year-old royal will be heading back to England on Sept. 7 for the annual WellChild Awards, ET can confirm.
“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families," Harry tells ET in a statement. "The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."
The stop in the U.K. will be the first part of the Duke of Sussex's trip across the pond as he will then travel to Germany for the Invictus Games. There's no word yet on whether Harry will see his father, King Charles III, or his older brother, Prince William, during his time in the U.K.
The appearance at the WellChild Awards will take place one day before the one-year anniversary of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
In fact, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had to miss last year's awards after Her Majesty fell ill last September and Harry rushed to travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
It is unknown whether Meghan will return to England with her husband on his trip. The couple are currently residing in California with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
Harry has taken several solo trips recently with Meghan staying behind. The couple have kept a low profile in recent months, though they did make phone calls to young leaders through the Responsible Youth Technology Fund earlier this month.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Prince Harry Inspire Athletes in 'Heart of Invictus' Trailer
Kate Middleton and Prince William Receive New Military Titles
Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Shop for Their Wives During Asian Tour