Prince Harry is returning to the United Kingdom next month. The 38-year-old royal will be heading back to England on Sept. 7 for the annual WellChild Awards, ET can confirm.

“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families," Harry tells ET in a statement. "The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

The stop in the U.K. will be the first part of the Duke of Sussex's trip across the pond as he will then travel to Germany for the Invictus Games. There's no word yet on whether Harry will see his father, King Charles III, or his older brother, Prince William, during his time in the U.K.

The appearance at the WellChild Awards will take place one day before the one-year anniversary of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In fact, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had to miss last year's awards after Her Majesty fell ill last September and Harry rushed to travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

It is unknown whether Meghan will return to England with her husband on his trip. The couple are currently residing in California with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Harry has taken several solo trips recently with Meghan staying behind. The couple have kept a low profile in recent months, though they did make phone calls to young leaders through the Responsible Youth Technology Fund earlier this month.

