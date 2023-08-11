King Charles III has bestowed new military titles to Prince William, the next in line to the British royal throne and his eldest son, as well as his wife, Kate Middleton.

Buckingham Palace announced this week that William now holds the titles of Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Valley.

As for Kate, she is now Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Coningsby.

Other members of the royal family to receive new military titles include King Charles himself, his wife, Queen Camilla, the king's youngest brother, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Charles' sister, Princess Anne, and the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The news comes after it was noted by the British outlet Express that Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, had his HRH (His Royal Highness) title taken off the royal family's website.

In response to the report, Buckingham Palace told the outlet, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2021 and moved to Montecito, California, where they are raising their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Not long after the couple made their decision in 2020, the Palace released a statement regarding the couple's new titles. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," read the statement.

Prince Harry was also stripped of his honorary military titles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

In the 2020 book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that the loss of Harry's honorary military appointments hit him the hardest.

"That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and one that has been the most painful for Meghan to witness him go through," a source close to the couple says in the book. "It’s the one that made Harry emotional."

These titles included Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

Charles' disgraced younger brother, Prince Andrew, who has retired from life as a working royal in the wake of his connections to late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has also been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Steps Out for an Early Birthday Celebration With Prince Harry This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Shop for Their Wives During Asian Tour

Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed From Royals' Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Ups and Downs Amid Challenging Year

Related Gallery