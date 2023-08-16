Prince Harry is giving the world a closer look at the athletes who make his annual Invictus Games possible!

On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for the limited series produced by Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions and Netflix, Heart of Invictus.

The trailer begins with a clip of the Duke of Sussex onstage during the Invictus Games' opening ceremony, where he delivers an inspiring speech to the athletes from across the globe. As the trailer rolls, clips of the veterans -- who suffered injuries during their time in the armed forces -- competing in the various games run.

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

"The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of the community again," Harry says in an interview.

Throughout the trailer, the veterans who have both visible and invisible injuries from their time in the service get candid about the highs and lows they have faced before competing in the annual competition -- which was founded by the duke in 2014. Harry listens and offers support to the wounded warriors who aren't letting their injuries limit their lives or their road to compete in the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hauge, Netherlands -- which was held in 2022 due to the pandemic.

"The series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague," the release says. "The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation's team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families."

"Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe," Harry says in a statement. "Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect."

Heart of Invictus is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, and produced by Joanna Natasegara. Prince Harry serves as one of the executive producers. The docuseries will feature five 1-hour episodes.

The Netflix special premieres ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, which will kick off Sept. 9 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Duke of Sussex founded the Games in 2014. Since, the Invictus Games have been held in Orlando, Florida; London; Sydney, Australia; and Toronto, Canada.

Heart of Invictus begins streaming on Aug. 30 on Netflix.

