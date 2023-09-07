Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, and her son, King Charles III, is remembering her with a short and sweet tribute.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles says. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife [Queen Camilla] and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch and died at age 96 from old age, according to her death certificate. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Sept. 8, 2022. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her funeral was held a few weeks later on Sept. 19, 2022. The service took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a procession to Wellington Arch that featured around 3,000 military personnel.

Her Majesty is survived by her children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, along with eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and 12 great-grandchildren. Queen Elizabeth's husband of 74 years, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021. He was 99.

And while he appears to still be at odds with the royal family, Prince Harry was spotted in the U.K. just a day before the anniversary of his grandmother's death. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, attended The WellChild Awards 2023 at The Hurlingham Club in London, England.

Meanwhile, King Charles is said to be spending the anniversary privately at Balmoral Arms, while Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will make a public appearance at St David's Cathedral.

