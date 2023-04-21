Queen Elizabeth Remembered in Rare Photo With Great Grandchildren on What Would Have Been Her 97th Birthday
The Royals' Rocky Year: Queen Elizabeth's Death and the Family R…
Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Joke About Putting 'VPR' to…
Bridget Fonda Explains Why She'll Never Return to Acting in Rare…
EXCLUSIVE: Drake Bell Talks His Relationship Status, Says 'Every…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
Go On Set With 'Bold and the Beautiful’ On-Screen and Real-Life …
Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend
'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delayed 16 Hours and Netflix Hasn't…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Asked If She Misses Her…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Calls Out Co-Star Zack for His Reunio…
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Easter With Daughte…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son Makes Facial Expressions Just Like …
Clay Aiken Makes Surprise Confession to Ruben Studdard About ‘Am…
'Fast X' Trailer No. 2
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About ‘Severe Prep Work’ Ahea…
The royal family is remembering Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday.
On April 21, which would have marked the late monarch's 97th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a never-before-seen image of the queen taken by the Princess of Wales last summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth is seated on a green couch and surrounded by several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Also pictured are Prince Edward's children, James, Earl of Wessex, and Lady Louise Windsor, along with Princess Anne's grandchildren, who do not have royal titles: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Lucas Tindall.
The new post comes just weeks before King Charles III's historic, star-studded coronation ceremony is set to commence May 6.
Last month, the king honored his late mother with another throwback image on his first U.K. Mother's Day without her.
"💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," a post on the official Royal Family social media accounts read on March 18.
The post included a picture of the monarch as a child standing on Queen Elizabeth's lap as they smile for the camera. The royals also shared a picture of Camila, Queen Consort, and her mother.
Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 at the age of 96.
RELATED CONTENT:
Camilla, Queen Consort's Son Tom Parker Bowles Gives Rare Interview
How to Watch King Charles' Coronation Live in the U.S.
Sarah Ferguson Invited to King's Coronation Concert But Not Service
Why Prince Harry Will Be 'on the Sidelines' at King's Coronation