Meghan Markle couldn't help but smile as she touched down in Germany to join her husband, Prince Harry, for the 2023 Invictus Games.

The Suits alum was spotted as she arrived in Germany on Tuesday, three days after Harry kicked off the sixth edition of the competition in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for 10 years, founded the adaptive sports competition for veterans and service personnel in 2014.

Harry has been solo at the 2023 Invictus Games since it began on Sept. 9, with neither Meghan nor the couple's two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, attending the kickoff event. But a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously confirmed that Meghan would travel to join her husband for the event in Düsseldorf.

The games are especially meaningful for the couple as they made their public debut in 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Before Meghan made her way to Düsseldorf, she was spotted picking up some food to go at an In-N-Out Burger's drive-thru window in California on Sunday. The 42-year-old actress and 38-year-old prince have been vocal about their love for the fast food chain since they made their move from the U.K. to Montecito, California.

In an interview with Variety, Meghan even shared that the chain was her husband's "favorite."

"There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order," she told the outlet.

Clearly, both husband and wife have each other on the brain. In his welcoming speech to kick off this year's games, the prince gave his wife a shout-out, mentioning her competitive spirit.

He first began with a few words in German and then expressed his gratitude for the competitors as well as their families who showed up for another year of the event. Toward the end of his remarks, Harry took some time to give a special shout-out to the new nations that have joined the competition: Colombia, Israel and Nigeria.

Giving a nod to Meghan and her latest ancestry discovery, Harry joked that things have gotten "a little more competitive" at home.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he quipped about his wife.

Harry's speech went on to celebrate the athletes -- who are veterans with injuries -- who have qualified to compete in the Paralympics-style games and represent the countries in which they once served.

Harry added that this year's Invictus Games is "a home for respect" and encouraged the athletes to not only respect each other, but their own personal journey.

"These game are not solely about medals, PBs or finishing lines," Harry said. "They are about overcoming any and all perceptions that have held you back, especially those you've placed on yourselves."

The Invictus Games conclude on Sept. 16.

