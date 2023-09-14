Meghan Markle has been seen without a staple piece of jewelry, but there's really no cause for alarm.

The Duchess of Sussex has joined her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games in Germany, and royal watchers noticed that she has not been wearing her engagement ring. And it's for a good reason.

ET has learned that Meghan is not wearing her ring because she's getting it repaired after a setting came loose. Harry designed the ring with the help of the queen's jeweler, Cleave & Company.

The sparkler includes three diamonds, one sourced from Botswana where the duke and duchess spent time together before their marriage, and two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.

Meghan's first engagement ring design included a thick yellow gold band, but in 2019, after the birth of Prince Archie, the ring was redesigned and now sits on a smaller band setting.

The duchess may not be wearing the sparkler, but she has been photographed with her wedding band.

Meghan and Harry have been spending ample time together at the Invictus Games, where they have showed some sweet PDA.

On Thursday, during day six of the competition created by Harry, the couple started their day with a meeting with the NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and the Netherlands. For the outing, Meghan wore a casual monochrome brown silk L'AGENCE shirt and pants ensemble, while Harry sported a pair of dark blue pants and a blue suit jacket.

Later, the pair stepped out for the sitting volleyball tournament between Nigeria and Ukraine. Meghan represented the African country by holding their flag. During their day out, the couple also took pictures and interacted with family members and competitors at the games.

Friday will mark a special day at the games, as Harry will celebrate his 39th birthday. The Invictus Games will hold the closing ceremony on Saturday.

