Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an eventful fifth day at the Invictus Games!

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the annual competition founded by Harry, took part in numerous events. The day started with the duo attending the wheelchair basketball game where Ukraine faced off against Australia.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 42, met with the athletes before they took the stands to watch the game with friends and family members. During the game, the duo snapped photos with people sitting around them, and showed off their crowd participation as they even joined in on the wave.

Meghan had a special moment with the Nigerian team members after the game. The group proudly presented the duchess -- who recently found out about her Nigerian heritage -- with the Chief of Defence in Nigeria plaque. Meghan also got a new nickname. According to HELLO!, the duchess was deemed Amira Ngozi Lolo. Amira is a warrior princess from a legend, Ngozi means 'blessed' and Lolo is 'royal wife.'

Of course, the duo -- who went public with their romance at the 2017 Invictus Games -- showed a little PDA by holding hands and talking closely to each other. Still, they were all about the people as they spent more time with the athletes who competed in the swimming events.

After the fun series of matches, Harry was presented with his very own pair of swimwear ("budgie smugglers"), which left Meghan in stitches. Wednesday was also a historic day in the Games' history, as table tennis made its debut.

The official Invictus Games account on X (formally known as Twitter) recapped Harry and Meghan's eventful day with a series of pictures.

"What a fun day at the #InvictusGames Düsseldorf 2023 and it's not over yet. This morning we had Table Tennis make its official Games debut, had fun at the wheelchair basketball and there's lots of swimming still to come. #IG23 💛🖤," the account wrote.

On Tuesday, Meghan made her official arrival in Germany to join her husband. The duchess made it just in time to speech at the Family & Friends party, where she admitted that she was a little late because she had to spend some extra time with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," Meghan told the crowd at the event, shortly after arriving. "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

The duchess alluded to those photos that were snapped of her snagging some In-and-Out.

She added of her time at home, "Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you."

Meghan is scheduled to be with Harry until the Invictus Games end on Saturday. Harry will also celebrate his birthday, which is Friday, while at the competition.

