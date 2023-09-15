Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a blast attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, this week, and the couple capped things off by celebrating the prince's birthday at a local brewery and restaurant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated his 39th birthday one day early on Thursday, as they enjoyed beers and traditional German food with a group of friends at Im Goldenen Kessel.

According to the bar staff, Prince Harry enjoyed six half-pint beers, while Meghan had a small drink. Their group drank Schumacher Alt, the beer being served at the Invictus Games, and dined on sausages, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage and potatoes.

The royal couple is said to have "tipped very well" and happily posed for a photo with staff at the restaurant.

Harry also got a birthday serenade at the Invictus Games, when the crowd at the the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany sang a personalized rendition of "Happy Birthday" in celebration of his 39th.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014 -- after a visit to the United States' Warrior Games, he was inspired to create an international competition for wounded and sick servicemen and women. The 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada, also marked Harry and Meghan's public debut as a couple.

The couple attended together this year amid some worrying rumors about their marriage, but while Meghan has been spotted without her stunning wedding ring during the event, ET has learned that the duchess is simply having the sparkler repaired after a setting came loose.

Harry designed the ring with the help of the queen's jeweler, Cleave & Company. It includes three diamonds, one sourced from Botswana where the duke and duchess spent time together before their marriage, and two diamonds from the collection of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

The couple's German tour will come to an end this weekend, as the 2023 Invictus Games holds their closing ceremony on Saturday.

