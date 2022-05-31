Matthew McConaughey and His Family Visit Uvalde to Pay Respect to Texas School Shooting Victims
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About School Shooting in His Texa…
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Kanye West Raps About His Kids Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle With …
Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Daytime Talk Show Aft…
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Take Morocco After End of 'E…
Kylie Jenner Shows Rare Look at Her and Travis Scott’s Son in Ne…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid on Struggles With Alopecia
Prince Harry Gushes Over Fatherhood and Shares How He Talks to S…
Andy Cohen Shares Major ‘Real Housewives’ Updates: OC, Dubai, At…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Their ‘Story Bo…
Simone Biles Admits She’s Surprised By the Support She Got Amid …
Romeo and Master P Reflect on Their Father-Son Bond (Exclusive)
Scott Disick Parties at Strip Club as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Mar…
Matthew McConaughey has paid his respects to the Texas school shooting victims in his hometown of Uvalde.
The 52-year-old actor returned to the Texas town Tuesday alongside his family -- his wife, Camila, their children, Levi, 13, Vida, 12, Livingston, 9 and his brother, Rooster.
In new photos shared to Twitter, McConaughey and his loved ones are seen visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary. In one shot, he and his family are seen holding hands and bowing their heads as they stand in front of a tree filled with flowers, cards and candles, left behind for the 19 children and two adults shot and killed last week.
Another snap sees McConaughey taking a photo of a larger memorial, which had the names of the victims painted onto individual crosses.
McConaughey's first trip to Uvalde came on Friday, where he was accompanied by Rep. Tony Gonzales. Fox News Digital got video of McConaughey riding in the passenger side of a truck, with the congressman behind the wheel. According to the outlet, neither McConaughey nor the congressman who represents the 23rd District of Texas that includes Uvalde answered any questions as they left the Uvalde Civic Center.
A photo posted by the congressman on Twitter shows the actor surrounded by the city's school district's staff.
McConaughey's visit comes just days after the Dallas Buyers Club star spoke out about the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The actor was born in Uvalde and his mother was a teacher just one mile away from where the mass shooting occurred.
"As all of you are aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," McConaughey began in a lengthy, heartfelt statement shared last week.
He continued, "The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."
McConaughey called the shooting an "epidemic" but one that this country can control.
"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better," he maintained. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."
"And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming," McConaughey added in conclusion.
RELATED CONTENT:
Niecy Nash Reacts to Texas Shooting 29 Years After Brother's Death
Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde to Pay Respect to School Shooting Victims
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Tearful Monologue After Texas School Shooting
'Abbott Elementary’ Creator Rejects Calls For School Shooting Episode
Texas Elementary School Shooting: Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears React