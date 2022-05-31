Matthew McConaughey has paid his respects to the Texas school shooting victims in his hometown of Uvalde.

The 52-year-old actor returned to the Texas town Tuesday alongside his family -- his wife, Camila, their children, Levi, 13, Vida, 12, Livingston, 9 and his brother, Rooster.

In new photos shared to Twitter, McConaughey and his loved ones are seen visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary. In one shot, he and his family are seen holding hands and bowing their heads as they stand in front of a tree filled with flowers, cards and candles, left behind for the 19 children and two adults shot and killed last week.

Another snap sees McConaughey taking a photo of a larger memorial, which had the names of the victims painted onto individual crosses.

Matthew McConaughey visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary in his hometown of Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/q7tDR8lwAg — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 31, 2022

McConaughey's first trip to Uvalde came on Friday, where he was accompanied by Rep. Tony Gonzales. Fox News Digital got video of McConaughey riding in the passenger side of a truck, with the congressman behind the wheel. According to the outlet, neither McConaughey nor the congressman who represents the 23rd District of Texas that includes Uvalde answered any questions as they left the Uvalde Civic Center.

A photo posted by the congressman on Twitter shows the actor surrounded by the city's school district's staff.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things.



Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnitedpic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

McConaughey's visit comes just days after the Dallas Buyers Club star spoke out about the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The actor was born in Uvalde and his mother was a teacher just one mile away from where the mass shooting occurred.

"As all of you are aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," McConaughey began in a lengthy, heartfelt statement shared last week.

Texas School Shooting: Stephen Colbert and James Corden Near Tears in Emotional Monologues This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Texas School Shooting: Stephen Colbert and James Corden Near Tears in Emotional Monologues

He continued, "The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

McConaughey called the shooting an "epidemic" but one that this country can control.

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better," he maintained. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

"And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming," McConaughey added in conclusion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Joins Mourners at Texas School Shooting Memorial This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Niecy Nash Reacts to Texas Shooting 29 Years After Brother's Death

Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde to Pay Respect to School Shooting Victims

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Tearful Monologue After Texas School Shooting

'Abbott Elementary’ Creator Rejects Calls For School Shooting Episode

Texas Elementary School Shooting: Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears React