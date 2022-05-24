Texas Elementary School Shooting: Chris Evans, Taylor Swift and More React
Texas School Shooting: Celebs Speak Out Over Deaths of 19 Childr…
Michelle Dockery Says She's 'Excited' for Her Wedding at 'Downto…
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Kardashian-Jenners Dance the Night Away at Kourtney and Travis' …
Courtney Love Claims Johnny Depp Saved Her Life After Overdosing
Johnny Depp Trial: WB President Says Amber Heard and Jason Momoa…
'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Chris McNally Spill Deta…
Ellen Pompeo Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Should Keep Going 'Beyond Me'…
‘This Is Us’ Finale: Everything We Know So Far
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Expert Claims Actress Lost $5…
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gushes Over Son Jack's Talents!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
Will Smith All Smiles as He’s Spotted in India After Oscars Slap
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Italy for Offici…
Khloe Kardashian Responds to Lamar Odom Wanting Her Back
Why Rob Kardashian Skipped Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding …
How 'SNL' Handled Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon's Exit in Seas…
Johnny Depp Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Kate Moss Set to Testify
At least 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.
Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio.
Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said at the time.
Celebrities like LeBron James, Taylor Swift, Chris Evans and many more took to social media to express their shock at what happened in Texas and their prayers for the families affected by the senseless shooting.
"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!," James tweeted, adding, "These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"
James later tweeted, "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
Evans also tweeted, writing simply, "F***ING ENOUGH!!!!"
Swift echoed Evan's outrage, writing that she was filled with "rage and grief" after Tuesday's shooting.
"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others," Swift tweeted. "By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.
See more reactions below:
RELATED CONTENT
14 Students Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Elementary School
Multiple Fatalities Reported After Texas High School Shooting
Gabrielle Union Tears Up After Husband Dwyane Wade Dedicates Season to School Shooting Victim
Related Gallery