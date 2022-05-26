Niecy Nash is opening up about the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead. Nash, who lost her own brother to a shooting on a high school campus 29 years ago, took to Instagram Wednesday to speak out about the tragic events that took place at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

"I'm so sad," Nash wrote over a photo of herself. "My brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don't wish it on anyone."

"My God 💔💔💔 #ThisIsAmerica," she captioned the post.

Along with a photo of herself, the Claws actress shared a slideshow of clips and pics that included a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's viral postgame press conference discussing the tragedy, as well as photos of some of the victims.

In 2010, Nash spoke about how gun violence has impacted her family.

At the age of 15, Nash shared that she witnessed her mother's boyfriend shoot her mom, Margaret Ensley, in the back.

"When I was 15, I saw my mother get shot. Her boyfriend was very abusive, and he shot my mother with a sawed-off, double-barreled shotgun in front of her children, Easter Sunday morning, shot her down like a dog in the street," Nash said in 2010. "Thankfully my mother survived that incident."

In 1993, Nash's younger brother, Michael Ensley, was shot to death at his high school over a love triangle. He was 17.

Nash shared her brother's story once again following the tragedy at Parkland High School in Florida, writing, "25 yrs ago today, my only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus by kid with a gun. It’s 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking. You don’t hear the pain. You hear the sound of NRA💰being exchanged. 💔#NeverAgain."

25 yrs ago today, my only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus by kid with a gun. It’s 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking. You don’t hear the pain. You hear the sound of NRA💰being exchanged. 💔#NeverAgainpic.twitter.com/O5LNHCzqwd — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) February 22, 2018

On Tuesday, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde -- which is located an hour and a half west of San Antonio -- and opened fire on students and teachers. Since the incident, a host of celebrities have taken to social media to honor the victims and call for change, including Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Stephen Colbert also took a moment this week to somberly address the country and make a call to politicians during their opening monologues.

See more in the video below.

