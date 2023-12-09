Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the holidays with a festive royal family portrait.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a beaming snapshot with their three children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in Windsor and they looked preppy as ever.

The wholesome photo shows the family of five posting for the black and white photo, with everyone wearing a white dress shirt tucked into their jeans. George looked pretty GQ himself, posing with his hand in his pocket. Everyone but Charlotte are standing, while she enjoyed the comfort of a plushy chair. The sweet snapshot -- which will appear on the couple's annual Christmas card for 2023 -- was captured by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.

The card is a heartfelt capstone to an otherwise tumultuous year for the royal family, which saw King Charles III celebrate his 75th birthday amid increased tensions between William and his brother, Prince Harry, as well as Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

The release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, which dropped in January, triggered feelings of betrayal for the royal family, with a source telling ET just days ahead of the book's release that "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."

Among the slew of bombshell allegations in Spare includes Harry claiming his older brother physically attacked him at his London home in 2019, after William allegedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired the weekend the book dropped, Harry opened up about why he didn't fight back.

Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Harry, who said he and William used to "fight all the time like a lot of siblings," said he would have 100 percent fought William in the heat of that alleged 2019 altercation had it not been for therapy.

"I can pretty much guarantee today, that if I wasn't doing therapy sessions like I was and being able to process that anger and frustration, that I would've fought back," Harry said, "one hundred percent."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also told ET that William was "incredibly angry at the level of detail" Harry went into for his headline-grabbing memoir.

Matters worsened in December when royal author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, resurfaced allegations that two royal family members questioned the skin color of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie.

Scobie's book was pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands on publication day after the Dutch version of Endgame outed the two royal family members who allegedly made the comments.

A source told ET that Harry and William's relationship has remained completely fractured, and the incident makes it even more unlikely that any reconciliation will take place in the future anytime soon. The fact that allegations are again enveloping the royal family, the source said, has infuriated family members.

Scobie insisted to the BBC that the manuscript he turned in "didn't have names in it." He also said a "full investigation" is underway to get to the bottom as to how the names were included in the Dutch version of his book.

Meanwhile, William and Kate recently joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the state banquet in honor of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace.

For the white tie affair, the 41-year-old royal debuted the Queen Mother's Strathmore Rose Tiara. Kate is only the second person to wear the piece of elegant headwear, which has not been seen in public for decades. Kate continued to honor Queen Elizabeth II, as she wore a pair of her earrings.

For more on the Prince and Princess of Wales' rollercoaster 2023, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: