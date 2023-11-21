Kate Middleton was a lady in red for her and Prince William's latest engagement!

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South Korea's president, Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, for their official state visit.

Sticking to one of her style traditions, Kate wore red, in honor of the South Korean flag and the monochromatic look did not disappoint.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate, 41, wore a new Catherine Walker & Co cape over a matching recycled dress that has a large red bow by the designer -- who has been a favorite of the princess during her time in the royal family. If the dress looks familiar, that's because it is. The mother of three wore the look for the first time in 2021.

Kate also has the same dress in black.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To top off her look, Kate wore a new wide-brimmed red wool hat by Jane Taylor. She completed her ensemble by sporting a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that belonged to Princess Diana, and red pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

William and Kate had a full morning of hosting the presidential couple, as they later joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a procession to Buckingham Palace, where they looked at items from the Royal Collection inside of the Picture Gallery.

Kate will put full glam on display -- and wear a tiara -- during the official state banquet hosted by the king and queen on Tuesday evening.

