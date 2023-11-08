Kate Middleton is lacing up her boots -- literally -- and diving head first into her new role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was photographed Wednesday in camo print and a hard helmet as she stepped out at Robertson Barracks in Norfolk to visit the base for the first time since receiving her title.

In August, the newly crowned King Charles III bestowed the titles of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Coningsby to his daughter-in-law. Middleton had previously been given the title of Colonel of the Irish Guards and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Telegraph spoke with several individuals at the base on Wednesday who said the Princess of Wales was "a natural" during her visit.

"She was a natural," said Corporal Darreyl Tukana, a driving instructor. "She drives a Land Rover back at home – I told her it’s exactly the same, just take it slowly and go back to where we started off from. She was enjoying every bit of the journey itself."

In photographs captured during her visit, Middleton wore military attire with army boots, black pants, a camouflage jacket with a breastplate and a hard hat. She was seen meeting with others and riding around in service vehicles before taking part in a ceremony to promote the Regimental Mascot, a Bay Welsh Mountain Pony, from the position of "Lance Corporal" from "Corporal."

CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to trying her hand at driving the military-grade vehicle, Middleton was also shown weapons and operated a reconnaissance drone.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Kierstead, the officer in charge of the regiment Middleton met with, told the British newspaper of the Princess' visit: "I think she enjoyed herself and all the soldiers and officers have enjoyed meeting her."

The Queen’s Dragoon Guards was formed in 1959 and specializes in reconnaissance.

At the time that Middleton was appointed several new titles, King Charles III announced his son, Prince William, had been given the titles of Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Valley.

The regent also gave new titles to himself, his wife, Queen Camilla, the king's youngest brother, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Charles' sister, Princess Anne, and the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard.

Meanwhile, King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, had his HRH (His Royal Highness) title taken off the royal family's website. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020.

